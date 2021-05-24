Villarreal star confident ahead of Europa League final with Manchester United

Villarreal defender Alfonso Pedraza has called on his teammates to show their best in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

The Yellow Submarine reached their first ever major final after edging out Arsenal in the last four with a 2-1 aggregate win over two legs.

However, they face another Premier League side in United on May 26 in Gdansk, but Pedraza has insisted Unai Emery‘s side have nothing to fear from the English giants.

“We are playing well and we arrive at a good moment, for me the best of the season,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“We are full of enthusiasm and we know that we have everyone behind, wishing to see us as champions and we are going to try to achieve it.

“It’s going to be an intense match. We know they are going to push us hard, but there will be moments for us, and we must take advantage of that.”

Villarreal’s end to the 2020/21 La Liga season means Emery’s side finished in seventh place in the final table which is only good enough for a place in the newly created Europa Conference League next season.

With United’s place in the Champions League already assured via their Top Four spot in Premier League, Villarreal’s only chance of a Europa League spot in 2021/22 will be via a final win in Poland.

