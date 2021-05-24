Tomas Vaclik confirms his anticipated Sevilla exit

Sevilla goal keeper Tomas Vaclik has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires next month.

The Czech Republic international was the No.1 choice for the Andalucians during his first two seasons at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after joining from Basel in 2018.

However, the arrival of Yassine Bounou on the permanent deal at the start of 2020/21 changed his role at the club with Julen Lopetegui opting for the Moroccan as first choice due Vaclik’s injury problems.

Vaclik has declined the offer of a new contract as he wants to move on a secure a starting role elsewhere with fellow free agent Marko Dmitrovic linked as a replacement following his own exit from relegated Eibar.

The 32-year old thanked the Sevilla fans for the support during his time at the club and he will now join up with the Czech squad ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

Image via Getty Images