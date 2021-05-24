The 12 star players surprisingly left out of Spain’s squad

Spain boss Luis Enrique has named his squad for the European Championships this summer and there have been a number of shock exclusions.

The absence of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will grab the headlines and indeed, there are remarkably no players from Madrid included on the list.

This will come as a surprise to many – there is no room for right-back Dani Carvajal, for the in-form defender Nacho Fernandez or for forward Marco Asensio, while Lucas Vazquez is also out through injury.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!! 🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020. 💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Celta Vigo star striker Iago Aspas is another shock exclusion after a sterling campaign, while Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales and Sevilla full-back Jesus Navas are also not included despite their strong form.

Other notable omissions include Atletico Madrid duo Mario Hermoso and Saul Niguez, while Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino – who has suffered fitness issues – and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also missed the cut.