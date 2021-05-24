Sergio Ramos left out of Spain squad for European Championships

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of the 24-man Spain squad for the European Championships this summer.

La Roja boss Luis Enrique did not include the talismanic central defender – who has missed much of the season through injury – in his panel in a shock move.

Ramos is the most capped player in the history of Spanish international football with 180 caps at senior level – where he has scored 23 goals.

Manchester City defensive duo Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte – the latter of whom switched allegiance from France earlier this month – are among those in the squad.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!! 🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020. 💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Full Spain squad for the European Championships:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: José Gayà, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago Alcántara, Koke, Fabián Ruiz, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia