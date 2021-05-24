PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe drops future hint amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has offered a cryptic response when asked about his future at the club.

The French international is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Parc des Princes this summer with extension talks stalled.

Teammate Neymar has already committed his long term future to the Parisians, however, Mbappe’s situation remains less clear, with the 22-year-old consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe was quizzed about his plans following PSG’s final game of the 2020/21 season, as they lost the title to Lille, and the former AS Monaco man hinted he could be prepared to walk away.

“Everyone knows what unites me to this club and I have always been grateful to the President and all my coaches,” he told a post match interview with Canal+, as reported via Marca.

“What I want to win (major trophies), and to feel I am in a place where I can do that.

“I need to feel a solid project around me.

“I want to feel the team I am in can do things (in reference to the Champions League).

“I will talk to the club and we will see what happens.

“I am happy for the exceptional four years I have lived here.

“The club knows the relationship I have with them, the city and the country. Things will be done as they should be, one way or the other. ”

Mbappe remarks are set to heighten speculation over Los Blancos making a world record move for him after the European Championships.

However, Mbappe’s future could also depend on Zinedine Zidane‘s continuation as Real Madrid boss, with the Frenchman set for vital talks with president Florentino Perez later this week.