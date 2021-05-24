PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi convinced Kylian Mbappe will stay

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted his is confident the club can keep hold of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French international moves into the final year of his current contract at the Parc des Princes next month with no current progress on an extension.

Mbappe has insisted he remains open minded on his long term future with Real Madrid continuing to monitor his situation with growing interest.

However, despite speculation over what Mbappe’s next step will be, Al-Khelaifi has insisted the club will do everything in their power to convince the 22-year-old to stay in Paris.

“For me, Kylian is a PSG player and he will continue to be a PSG player,” he told an interview with Canal+, as reported via Marca.

“Mbappe is French and Parisian. He has a contract and wants to stay 100%.”

PSG and Mbappe are likely to delay any potential talks over his future plans with the Ligue 1 giants until after this summer’s European Championships.

The former AS Monaco hitman is set to lead the line for Didier Deschamps’ team alongside La Liga pair Antoine Griezmann and the returning Karim Benzema.