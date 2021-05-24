No Real Madrid players in a Spain finals squad for the first time ever

For the first time ever, Spain have not selected any players from Real Madrid for their final squad list for a major finals event.

Luis Enrique did not include any players from Los Blancos in his 24-man panel for this summer’s European Championships, despite the side finishing second in La Liga and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Captain Sergio Ramos – Spain’s all-time most capped player – was the most notable absentee but none of the seven Spaniards in Madrid’s first-team squad made the cut.

Right-back Dani Carvajal, versatile defender Nacho Fernandez and forward Marco Asensio all missed out on selection, while Lucas Vazquez sits out the tournament through injury and there was – unsurprisingly – no call-ups for Alvaro Odriozola or Isco, to dominate Real Madrid news.

There were six Madrid players on the plane for the 2018 World Cup (Ramos, Vazquez, Carvajal, Isco, Asensio and Nacho).

Indeed, the World Cup in 1950 was the only time when just one Madrid player has been in Spain’s squad for an international tournament – Luis Molowny was included in the panel that year.

Luis Enrique has made history by not calling up any player from the club for a major finals.