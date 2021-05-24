Mikel Arteta remains confident over Arsenal deal for Martin Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted he remains confident the club can secure a summer deal for Real Madrid‘s Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian international joined the Gunners on loan from Zinedine Zidane‘s side during the January transfer and he has impressed for the Premier League side.

However, the 22-year-old is rumoured to be in favour of a return to Madrid as he bids to fight for a place in Zidane’s starting line up.

But despite the situation appearing difficult for Arsenal to rectify, Arteta told an interview with the club’s official website that he remains in talks over a transfer.

“We have a very clear and strong opinion on what we would like to do”, the Basque coach said after their final game of the season.

“He’s not our player. We will have discussions in the next few weeks. And respect first of all that he’s a Real Madrid player, but we will have those talks.

“We’ve tried to do everything we could to get Martin performing for the team, which I think he’s done.

“He’s adapted really well to our way of playing and to the club. Hopefully we have given him the hope and feeling that it could be a good place for him.”

Zidane remains unclear on his exact plans for Odegaard after sanctioning another loan move for him in 2021 after failing to find a regular first team role for him in Madrid.

If Odegaard is left out in the cold again he could be open to a permanent return to Arsenal but Real Madrid will demand a minimum fee of £25m for him.