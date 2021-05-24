Lucas Torreira says goodbye to Atletico Madrid after La Liga title win

Lucas Torreira has confirmed he is leaving Atletico Madrid next month when his loan deal from Arsenal expires.

The Uruguayan international joined Los Rojiblancos at the start of the 2020/21 La Liga season as part of a move which saw Thomas Partey move permanently in the opposite direction.

However, with Diego Simeone opting for a consistent midfield unit in their march to the title, Torreira played a squad role in the Spanish capital with just three La Liga starts.

🔴⚪️🏆CAMPEONES 🏆🔴⚪️ @LaLiga Los mejores de principio a fin 🤫 Muchas gracias FAMILIA @Atleti por todo. Ha sido un verdadero orgullo vestir esta hermosa camiseta.

🏧 para todo el mundo 💪🏻#AúpaAtleti ❤️🤍 #LTDP5️⃣🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/O5bUczgFlq — Lucas Torreira #LT14 (@LTorreira34) May 23, 2021

According to reports from Diario AS, Torreira will now return to Arsenal this summer, but he is likely to be on the move again before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite having two years left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, Torreira is rumoured to be looking for a return to South America following the recent death of his mother.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is likely to be open to a sale, as he aims to raise funds for reinforcements in North London after a poor end to the season, with Torreira currently valued at £12m.