La Liga Team of 2020/21: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players dominate side

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players lead the way in the 2020/21 La Liga Team of the Season, based on performance-related data from OptaPro.

The CIES Football Observatory have compiled the strongest XI of the campaign based on the information, with three players apiece from Atleti and the Blaugrana.

The title-winning Rojiblancos are represented by goalkeeper Jan Oblak, midfielder Koke and striker Luis Suarez, while Barca have Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi included.

Sevilla and Real Madrid each have two stars included – Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema respectively – while Huesca full-back Javi Galan is also selected in the final team.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Defense: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Javi Galan (Huesca)

Midfield: Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Attack: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)