Gareth Bale hints his future plans could cause ‘chaos’ at Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has confirmed he has already made up his mind over his plans for next season.

The Welsh international confirmed in an interview with The Times last week that he has grown frustrated with the treatment he receives from sections of the Spanish media.

However, despite the ongoing cold relations between himself and Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, Bale looks certain to return to Madrid and complete the final year of his contract.

Spurs are unlikely to make his loan move back to the Premier League a permanent deal but the 31-year-old has hinted he will make an announcement after Euro 2020.

“I won’t say anything until after the Euros,” he told The Times, as reported via Marca.

“I know what I’m going to do, but it would create chaos if I say so.

“Right now I’m not thinking about anything other than Wales.”

Bale’s options are likely to include a move away from the Spanish capital ahead of the 2021/22 season with remaining interest in him from both China and the United States.

Or he could potentially opt for early retirement with his long standing injury problems continuing to be a factor during his time back at Spurs.