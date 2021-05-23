Watch: Luis Suarez breaks down in tears after winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are champions of Spain. Los Rojiblancos came back from a goal down to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 at the Jose Zorrilla yesterday evening, taking their great rivals Real Madrid’s title. It’s been a long road, but Diego Simeone now has two La Liga trophies under his belt as coach of Atletico.

Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute, Oscar Plano getting the goal that really set the cat among the pigeons. Atletico drew level in the 57th minute, with Angel Correa stepping up to score an integral equaliser, before taking the ultimately decisive lead ten minutes later through El Pistolero, Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan has been pivotal for Atletico, delivering in the clutch moments. Alongside his winning goal at the Jose Zorrilla was his winning goal against Osasuna last weekend, a moment that enabled Atletico to keep the title in their hands heading into the final day. It’s been a rollercoaster year for Suarez; cast aside by Barcelona, embraced by Atletico. He broke down in tears on the final whistle.