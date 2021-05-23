Villarreal winger reportedly open to move to the Premier League

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has held talks with a number of top clubs and would consider a move this summer transfer window according to CaughtOffside. He’s done well in La Liga and the Europa League this season, but believes the time has come for him to step up to a higher level.

A move to England seems to be the most likely option, but there’s also interest in him from across Europe’s major leagues. Participation in the Champions League is thought to be important to the Nigerian international.

Chukwueze is content at Villarreal, but is open to the attention from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea that has been reported. He has a release clause of €80m in his contract with Villarreal, and has contributed five goals and six assists in all competitions this season. The 22-year-old will be an important cog as Unai Emery’s team look to upset Manchester United in the Europa League final this Wednesday.