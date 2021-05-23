Spanish football morning headlines: Suarez fires Atletico to La Liga, Atletico well-placed to fight for more titles, Barcelona face decisive week

Spanish football morning headlines for May 23rd

Luis Suarez fires Atletico Madrid to La Liga

Diego Simeone spoke about entering the Suarez Zone a few days ago, referring to Luis Suarez’s ability to produce in the decisive moments, note Marca. It was a challenge laid down by one South American to another, with the ambition being to get the best out of Suarez, and it worked. The Uruguayan scored winning goals against Osasuna and Real Valladolid to secure the second league title of the Simeone era.

Read more here.

Atletico Madrid well-placed to compete for more titles in the coming years

Atletico Madrid are the champions of Spain and, looking to the future, could conceivably fight for the league title again next season and the season after that, note Diario AS. Los Rojiblancos have the potential to build and continue fighting, with a will to win evident in Diego Simeone, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Marcos Llorente, and the space to improve in other key areas evident too.

Read more here.

A decisive week ahead at Barcelona

After closing out the season with an irrelevant victory over Eibar, Barcelona can now look forward to a decisive week for their future, according to Mundo Deportivo. President Joan Laporta, sporting vice president Rafa Yuste, sporting director Mateu Alemany and technical director Ramon Planes have some tough calls to make to ensure the team is competitive in this coming season.

Read more here.