Segunda Division title race to go to the final day of 2020/21

Espanyol have missed the chance to clinch the Segunda Division title as their ten men drew 1-1 at home to Tenerife on penultimate weekend of the campaign.

The Catalans sealed promotion back to the Spanish top flight, less than 12 months after their ugly relegation from La Liga, but they will wait until the final day to see if they return as champions.

Real Mallorca will join them back in La Liga in 2021/22, as the Balearians also snatched an immediate return to the big time, and Luis Garcia’s side are still holding out for the chance to clinch the title.

However, the play off picture remains tense and unclear ahead of the run in with third place Leganes hoping to make it an exact relegation to immediate promotion trio.

But the battle for the other play off spots is likely to go right up until the final day of the season with Almeria, Girona, Sporting Gijon and Rayo Vallecano all in the running.

