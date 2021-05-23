Ronaldo Nazario sacks Sergio Gonzalez following Real Valladolid’s La Liga relegation

Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario wasted no time in reacting to their La Liga relegation this weekend by sacking under fire manager Sergio Gonzalez.

The former Real Madrid superstar was firm in his response as the club’s three season top-flight stint under the Catalan coach was ended by a final day defeat to newly crowned champions Atletico Madrid.

Gonzalez and Sporting Director Miguel Angel Gomez have both been removed from their roles, according to reports from Diario AS, as Ronaldo looks to launch an immediate La Liga return next season.

Ronaldo is unlikely to make a quick decision on who Gonzalez’s replacement will be as he waits on significant managerial changes elsewhere across Spain’s top two divisions.

Valencia have already sacked head coach Javi Gracia with Getafe and Eibar bosses Jose Bordalas and Jose Luis Mendilibar also potentially moving on from their posts, in a busy summer of changes across the two leagues.