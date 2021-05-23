Miralem Pjanic: “This season leaves me with a bitter taste and questions that still need answers”

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has taken to social media to express his discontent with how his first season at Camp Nou has panned out, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Bosnian arrived from Juventus last summer as part of an exchange with the Italian club that also involved Brazilian midfielder Arthur, but has hardly featured for Ronald Koeman’s team.

Teenagers Pedri and Ilaix Moriba have been given minutes ahead of him, with Pjanic living low in the pecking order at the Catalan club. He’s played just 19 games in La Liga, only six as a starter, two in the Supercopa de Espana, one in the Copa del Rey and eight in the Champions League.

“Respect the team,” Pjanic wrote. “Give everything on and off the pitch. This is what Barcelona deserves and this is what I’ve done with my teammates from day one. This season leaves me with a bitter taste and questions that still need answers. A hug to all Catalans, see you soon. Come on Barcelona, always.”

Born in the former Yugoslavia, Pjanic broke through as a professional at Metz before joining Lyon in 2008. He spent three years there before moving to Italy with Roma, where he played for five seasons, then joining Juventus. 31, he’s made 100 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina.