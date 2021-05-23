Gareth Bale hits out at Spanish media in eye catching interview

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has opened up on his difficult relationship with the Spanish media during his time in La Liga.

Bale has endured a mixed relationship with the press during his eight years with Zinedine Zidane‘s side following his world record move from Tottenham in 2013.

Initially hailed as new Galatico in the Los Blancos squad the Spanish tabloids have turned on the Welsh international with a sustained focus on his commitment to the club and his injury record.

Bale looks certain to return to complete the final year of his Real Madrid contract this summer with Tottenham unlikely to activate the purchase clause on his loan deal.

However, despite the expected backlash over his comeback, Bale insists he will not change his outlook.

“I think that’s what annoyed the press, and I know for a fact this was the case,” he told an interview with The Times, as reported via Diario AS.

“I did not act as I was ‘supposed to’, but, the truth is, I will not change for anyone.

“I’m not going to let the press change my life or the way I do things and I think for that reason, I took extra stick, but I accept it.”

“I speak Spanish well enough to defend myself and I understand everything.

“What really bothers the press is that I didn’t talk to them, so they made a huge drama about me not being able to do this or that.”

Bale also offered his backing to another under fire Los Blancos star, in Eden Hazard, after the Belgian international has come in for similar criticism from sections of the media.

The former Chelsea winger has endured an injury disrupted first two years in Spain and again Bale feels much of the negativity towards his teammate is unfair.

“I have seen what they have done and it literally sees that he (Hazard) had just killed someone.

“At the end of the day, it is just a football game.

“The issue is that in Madrid they expect you to be a Galactico, and to do what they have seen others do before, and I am not like that.

“I like to be with my people and be discreet, while there are others who like to go out and, not show off, but build their brand.

“They’re the ones who go to red carpet events. I’ve never been like that, I like to play football, go home and be a normal person.

“In Spain, football is very magnified, everything you do at Real Madrid is too, and that means you have cameras around you 24/7. It takes getting used to.”