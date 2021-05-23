Erling Haaland sparks transfer rumours after missing Borussia Dortmund kit launch

Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer target Erling Haaland has sparked further rumours that he could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norwegian international missed the Bundesliga giants kit launch for the 2021/22 campaign with teammate Jadon Sancho also a notable absentee from the shoot.

Borussia Dortmund have released their home kit for the 2021/22 season 🟡⚫️ #BVB pic.twitter.com/OYuOaISO8c — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) May 21, 2021

Reports from Diario AS claim the omission of the two players could be a hint over Dortmund’s uncertainty over their futures in Germany, despite an insistence over retaining Haaland for at least one more season.

The two La Liga powerhouses will continue to monitor Haaland in the coming months, alongside Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, Dortmund are unlikely to accept any major lowering of their €180m valuation of the 20-year-old, with neither Spanish club in a position to pay that ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Sancho continues to be on the radar of Manchester United, following their unsuccessful attempts to sign him last season, and Dortmund could be more willing to sell him than Haaland.