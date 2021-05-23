Barcelona target Atalanta defensive star

Barcelona are considering a summer swoop for highly rated German international Robin Gosens from Serie A giants Atalanta.

The 26-year-old has established himself as key player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in the last three seasons after moving from a rotating midfield role to a permanent left back slot.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the Catalans are now tracking him ahead of a possible bid ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Barcelona are rumoured to be in the market for a new left back, as a cover option, and a subsequent long term replacement, for Spanish star Jordi Alba.

La Blaugrana have also been linked with Valencia skipper Jose Luis Gaya in the coming months, but Gosens could represent a cheaper option.

Atalanta are set to initially demand €40m for Gosens, but with his contract at the club expiring in less than 12 months that could lower to under €25m, with Los Che rating Gaya at €35m.

