Atletico Madrid well-placed to compete for more titles in the coming years

Atletico Madrid are the champions of Spain and, looking to the future, could conceivably fight for the league title again next season and the season after that, note Diario AS. Los Rojiblancos have the potential to build and continue fighting, with a will to win evident in Diego Simeone, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Marcos Llorente, and the space to improve in other key areas evident too.

Simeone said this post-game on Saturday, his voice wrought by emotion. The club still has room for growth, and that’s what inspired him to keep going; the talk in Madrid is that his renewal is one of the priorities of the front office. The Argentine is the key, without doubt, but he’s supported superbly by Suarez, Llorente and Oblak. All three will be the subject of interest this summer, but are expected to stay and continue to grow.

Kieran Trippier, Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi all have long-term deals in place, with team leaders Stefan Savic and Koke are going nowhere. Thomas Lemar has exploded as has Yannick Carrasco, while Angel Correa has been superb. Joao Felix, the great hope of the club’s future, also has a lot of room to improve. Some players will leave; Lucas Torreira and Moussa Dembele haven’t impressed on loan, while other fringe players could also depart to create space for a mini-regeneration. Exciting times are ahead.