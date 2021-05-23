Atletico Madrid to enter next season’s Champions League campaign seeded for the first time since 2015

Atletico Madrid are champions of Spain, but thoughts at the club have already turned to the future according to Diario AS. Los Rojiblancos will compete in the Champions League next season for the ninth consecutive time, something taken for granted since Diego Simeone took charge of the club.

For the first time since 2015, however, Atletico will enter the competition seeded. The first pot of the competition is made up of the champions from the seven top leagues in Europe according to country coefficient, as well as the winners of the Champions League itself and the Europa League. Previously, the first pot was always governed by UEFA’s coefficient.

This makes a big difference. In previous seasons, starting from the second pot has set Atletico up with difficult draws and real battles in the last 16. Los Rojiblancos finished second to Bayern Munich in the group stage this season and drew Chelsea in the last 16, losing both legs.