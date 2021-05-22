Watch: Karim Benzema has goal disallowed for Real Madrid against Villarreal

A hard-fought title race is coming down to the final day. Real Madrid host Villarreal at Valdebebas this evening while Atletico Madrid travel to Real Valladolid. If Atletico win, nothing Madrid do will matter. If Atletico drop points, and Madrid win, La Liga could be retained by Los Blancos.

It’s been a crazy season. Atletico were running away with the title before Christmas, only to fall back to earth afterwards. Madrid and Barcelona were in utter crisis for the first half of the season, only to get their act together in the second half. Barcelona have imploded on the final stretch, but Madrid have kept pace.

Madrid are two points behind Atletico heading into the final day, five clear of Barcelona and seven clear of Sevilla. Villarreal are also fighting for something. They want Europe, and currently sit seventh, just outside of the Europa League places.

They’re level on points with Real Betis in sixth and one behind Real Sociedad in fifth, and also have the distraction of the Europa League final with Manchester United coming up this Wednesday, but looked focus from the jump. Villarreal took the lead in the 20th minute, Yeremi Pino providing the first blow. Madrid thought they’d drawn level through Karim Benzema in the 55th, only for VAR to rule the goal out retrospectively.