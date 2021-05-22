Watch: El Pistolero, Luis Suarez, gives Atletico Madrid a massive lead at Real Valladolid

It’s been a long season in La Liga, but the final matchday is upon us. Atletico Madrid travel to the Jose Zorrilla this evening to take on relegation-battling Real Valladolid. The title is in their hands; if they win, no matter what Real Madrid do against Villarreal, the title is theirs.

Atletico, courtesy of Luis Suarez’s late winner against Osasuna last weekend, are top of the table going into the final game of the season. They’re two points clear of Madrid, seven clear of Barcelona and nine clear of Sevilla. Valladolid are fighting for their lives. Pucela sit 19th, two points behind Elche and Huesca.

They need to win and hope results go their way to survive, and they got off to the perfect start. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute to blow the title race wide open, Oscar Plano getting the goal that really set the cat among the pigeons. Atletico drew level in the 57th minute, with Angel Correa stepping up to score an integral equaliser, before taking a massive lead ten minutes later through El Pistolero, Luis Suarez.