Thomas Muller jokes David Alaba will regret Bayern Munich exit

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has joked David Alaba may regret his decision to leave the club this summer.

Alaba has confirmed he will leave the Allianz Arena when his contract expires next month after 12 trophy filled seasons in Bavaria.

The Austrian international has been heavily linked with a free transfer switch to Real Madrid ahead of the 2021/22 season with Zinedine Zidane aiming to add more experience to his squad.

However, despite Alaba’s decision to leave Germany, Muller has hinted it can be hard to replicate the success he has enjoyed with the Bundesliga superpower.

“I don’t know 100% which club it will be that he goes to, but it doesn’t matter, you’re going to regret it”, joked the German striker, as per reports from Diario AS.

“If we play against each other, you’ll I’ll kick your butt.”

According to the report, Alaba will become one of Los Blancos’ highest earners if he completes a move to the Spanish capital in the coming months.

The 28-year-old is in line to pen a five year deal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with the offer of a €12m annual salary on the table from the club.