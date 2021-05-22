Spanish police preparing for Atletico Madrid OR Real Madrid La Liga title celebrations

Madrid will see an increase in police this weekend as the city gears up for either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid La Liga title celebrations.

Diego Simeone‘s side head to relegation battling Real Valladolid knowing that a win would clinch their first league title since 2013.

However, Los Blancos will retain their title if they win at home to Villarreal, and Atletico draw or lose on the final day of the campaign.

According to reports from Marca, security in Spain’s capital is preparing itself for public celebrations from either set of fans despite the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The Neptune and Cibeles Fountains will be the focus of the extra 730 police officers, from both National Police and Municipal Police, as the two sites are historically the celebrating spot for each respective set of fans.

Extra police will accompany the travelling Atletico fans heading to Castile y Leon with additional security in place at both the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and the Estadio Santiao Bernabeu.