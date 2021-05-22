Spanish football morning headlines: Messi leaves with his future unresolved, Arnau passes away, Memphis won’t join Barcelona without Koeman

Spanish football morning headlines for May 22nd

Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona without deciding his future

Lionel Messi’s season is over, note Marca. Ronald Koeman has given the Argentine captain permission to miss Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Eibar this evening for a few days of rest before he goes to the Copa America between June and July. But he leaves Catalonia without having decided his future.

Francesc Arnau, former Real Oviedo director and Barcelona player, passes away

Francesc Arnau, former Barcelona and Malaga goalkeeper and Real Oviedo sporting director, has passed away this Saturday according to Diario AS. Arnau had been working for the Asturian club since 2019, in a role he previously performed at Malaga.

Memphis Depay won’t join Barcelona without Ronald Koeman

Memphis Depay won’t join Barcelona if Ronald Koeman isn’t in charge of the club according to Mundo Deportivo. Koeman was the driving force behind the signing, having worked with him when he was in charge of the Dutch national team.