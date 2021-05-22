Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of final matchday of the season

Spanish football evening headlines for May 22nd

Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid name starting lineups ahead of crucial clash

It’s been a long season in La Liga, but the final matchday is upon us. Atletico Madrid will be travelling to the Jose Zorrilla this evening to take on relegation-battling Real Valladolid. The title is in their hands; if they win, no matter what Real Madrid do against Villarreal, the title is theirs.

Real Madrid and Villarreal name starting lineups ahead of final-day battle

A hard-fought title race is coming down to the final day. Real Madrid host Villarreal at Valdebebas this evening while Atletico Madrid travel to Real Valladolid. If Atletico win, nothing Madrid do will matter. If Atletico drop points, and Madrid win, La Liga could be retained by Los Blancos.

Eibar and Barcelona name starting lineups for final-day tie at Ipurua

Barcelona face Eibar this evening in the ultimate La Liga dead rubber. The Blaugrana had put themselves within a whisker of the title following their sensational run of form post-Christmas, when Lionel Messi hit a lick following an extended break back home in Argentina. But they’ve failed when it really mattered.

