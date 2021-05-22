Ronald Koeman: Atletico Madrid deserve to be La Liga champions

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman admitted rivals Atletico Madrid deserved to be crowned 2021 La Liga champions.

Diego Simeone’s side secured a first league title since 2013 as Luis Suarez’s late strike snatched a 2-1 win away at Real Valladolid.

La Blaugrana’s own title hopes were ended by defeat against Celta Vigo last weekend with the Catalans heading into their final day 1-0 win over already relegated Eibar with nothing to play for.

Koeman admitted his side had blown their chance to win the title but hinted Atletico’s performance’s over the last nine months were the decisive factor in the title race.

“Atletico deserved to win the championship,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“They have been leaders for a long time, they have a very well made squad.

“They were a little better than Real Madrid and Barcelona. We have made changes at the club and that success is not achieved in one season.

“Because of the changes made, we deserve to have more time here.”

Koeman also indicated he does think the current Barcelona squad is good enough to win the title and he expects to bring in new faces this summer.

However, his own future remains the subject of intense speculation following their capitulation this month but the former Ajax coach claimed there is no update on his role in Catalonia.

