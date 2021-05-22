Real Sociedad and Real Betis clinch Europa League spots on La Liga’s dramatic final day

Real Sociedad and Real Betis have clinched La Liga‘s two Europa League spots for the 2021/22 season on a dramatic final day.

La Real squeezed themselves into fifth place on the last day of the campaign as Juan Perez deflected home Alexander Isak‘s strike to give Imanol Alguacil‘s side a 1-0 win away at Osasuna.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s side will be joining them in the Europa League next season they battled back to snatch a late three points away at Celta Vigo.

The Andalucians had looked destined to fall at the final hurdle at the Estadio Balaidos as the home side raced into a 2-0 lead with a hour to play.

However, a late rally with goals from Borja Iglesias, Nabil Fekir and Victor Ruiz sealed a 3-2 comeback win for Pellegrini’s ten men.

Villarreal will play in the newly created Europa Conference League after finishing seventh unless they win next week’s Europa League final against Manchester United to qualify as winners.

