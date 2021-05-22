Memphis Depay won’t join Barcelona without Ronald Koeman

Memphis Depay won’t join Barcelona if Ronald Koeman isn’t in charge of the club according to Mundo Deportivo. Koeman was the driving force behind the signing, having worked with him when he was in charge of the Dutch national team.

Juventus have offered Memphis a better deal than Barcelona financially, but the Dutchman is determined to join the Catalan club. Depay has played for Lyon since 2017 after a brief spell with Manchester United. Before that, he broke through at PSV Eindhoven, the club he joined aged 12 and spent nine years with.

Memphis is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt, but will be arriving on a free transfer given his contract with Lyon is set to expire. Barcelona view him as an excellent addition, but only if Koeman is at the club. Memphis has scored 20 goals and contributed ten assists in 36 appearances in Ligue Un this season, with Lyon sitting fourth in the table.