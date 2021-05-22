Luis Suarez pays tribute to Atletico Madrid after La Liga title win

An emotional Luis Suarez thanked Atletico Madrid for bringing him to the club to lead their La Liga title win in 2020/21.

Suarez netted his 22nd league goal of the campaign as Diego Simeone’s side clinched a dramatic last day 2-1 win away at Real Valladolid to hold off the challenge of Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan international has been a vital figure in Simeone’s side following his high profile move from Barcelona last summer and the 34-year-old stated his gratitude to the club as they clinched a first league title since 2013.

“I will always be grateful to Atletico Madrid for trusting me,” he told a post match interview with Movistar+.

Las lágrimas de Luis Suárez.

"Me menospreciaron. Siempre voy a estar agradecido al Atlético por confiar en mí". #LaLigaEnJuego pic.twitter.com/7TnGIkdfh7 — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 22, 2021

A very emotional Luis Suarez reacts to winning the title with Atleti 🔴⚪ "I'm just delighted the way Atletico have appreciated me. They've given me the chance to keep showing that I can perform on this stage." 🗣 pic.twitter.com/5mi2mcEULL — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2021

“They have given me the chance to show I can keep on performing at this level.”

This is what it meant to Luis Suarez ❤️pic.twitter.com/t38iiD9HLd — Goal (@goal) May 22, 2021

Suarez’s comments will likely focus more negative attention on La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman in the coming days after the Dutchman sealed Suarez’s exit from the Camp Nou in 2020.

The former Liverpool man has been reborn in the Spanish capital and he could now extend his contract at the club this summer as he enters into the final 12 months of his current deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

