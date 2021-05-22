Atletico Madrid La Liga

Luis Suarez pays tribute to Atletico Madrid after La Liga title win

An emotional Luis Suarez thanked Atletico Madrid for bringing him to the club to lead their La Liga title win in 2020/21.

Suarez netted his 22nd league goal of the campaign as Diego Simeone’s side clinched a dramatic last day 2-1 win away at Real Valladolid to hold off the challenge of Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan international has been a vital figure in Simeone’s side following his high profile move from Barcelona last summer and the 34-year-old stated his gratitude to the club as they clinched a first league title since 2013.

“I will always be grateful to Atletico Madrid for trusting me,” he told a post match interview with Movistar+.

“They have given me the chance to show I can keep on performing at this level.”

Suarez’s comments will likely focus more negative attention on La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman in the coming days after the Dutchman sealed Suarez’s exit from the Camp Nou in 2020.

The former Liverpool man has been reborn in the Spanish capital and he could now extend his contract at the club this summer as he enters into the final 12 months of his current deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Image via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Diego Simeone Luis Suarez Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.