Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona without deciding his future

Lionel Messi’s season is over, note Marca. Ronald Koeman has given the Argentine captain permission to miss Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Eibar this evening for a few days of rest before he goes to the Copa America between June and July. But he leaves Catalonia without having decided his future.

His father, Jorge, has held casual discussions with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, but no formal offer has been submitted. A financial audit is currently being carried out, and until it’s completed Laporta won’t know the financial wiggle room he’ll be able to work with. Laporta is also in the process of trying to provide a sporting argument for him to stay; plans to bring in Neymar and Erling Haaland are no longer viable, but Sergio Aguero’s arrival does seem to be on the cards.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are still waiting to see what happens, with the former having already submitted an offer to Messi. Money and Neymar’s presence are powerful pull factors. City are waiting for Messi to call them if he leaves Barcelona, but the sentiment there is that he’s more likely to stay than go.