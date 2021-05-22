Koke: Atletico Madrid proved the La Liga title doubters wrong

Atletico Madrid captain Koke had a message for the doubters after they clinched their first La Liga title since 2013 in dramatic style.

The Los Rojiblancos skipper has been ever present for Diego Simeone‘s side in 2020/21 as Luis Suarez’s late goal secured a final day 2-1 win over Real Valladolid.

However, the Spanish international claimed the team’s ability to handle the pressure of being league leaders was wrongly questioned during the run in.

But he stated their last day success has disproved any doubts about the team’s mentality.

“This team trusted itself, many people did not believe in us when distance was cut, but it is normal,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“Each title is special, each one has its moment, but now I have been the captain, I have enjoyed each moment.

“I was proud in 2014 and I am again now.”

Koke also claimed there was no dressing room anger when they went in at the break trailing 1-0 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

The 29-year-old stated how Simeone told the players to remain calm in the second 45 minutes in order to secure the victory and he labelled Suarez’s key moment late on as ‘spectacular’.

