Casemiro hints at inevitable changes at Real Madrid after La Liga title frustration

Real Madrid star Casemiro has claimed the club must undergo major changes this summer after failing short in their La Liga title defence.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were denied the chance to reclaim their league title on the final day of the 2020/21 as rivals Atletico Madrid held their nerve to clinch it.

However, the main focus for Los Blancoa at full time was the expected sweeping changes at the club in the coming months, with Brazilian international Casemiro claiming it is inevitable after a defeat.

“It is difficult to know where we have lost La Liga but all the players are very proud,” as per post match reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It has been a year of many injuries and very difficult with Covid, as it has been for everyone, but I think we’ve been one game away from playing the Champions League final and winning La Liga.

“We can be proud of that.

“But, it is clear that when you don’t win, you have to change things.”

Casemiro’s final comments came in relation to the continuation of both Zidane and skipper Sergio Ramos at the club next season.

Zidane has already confirmed he will sit down with the club to discuss his future in the coming weeks but Ramos’ situation looks less clear with the Spanish international’s contract expiring next month.

Images via Getty Images