Barcelona Eibar

Barcelona win 1-0 at Eibar thanks to Antoine Griezmann golazo

Barcelona faced Eibar this evening in the ultimate La Liga dead rubber, winning 1-0. They had put themselves within a whisker of the title following their sensational run of form post-Christmas, when Lionel Messi hit a lick following an extended break back home in Argentina. But they’ve failed when it mattered.

Eibar v Barcelona

Barcelona dropped points in crucial games in the final stretch against the likes of Granada, Atletico Madrid, Levante and Celta Vigo, blowing any advantage and ceding the final-day battle to just Atletico and Real Madrid; the former triumphed, beating Real Valladolid to win the second title of the Cholo Simeone era.

Francisco Trincao

Koeman is under serious pressure. He’d always seemed like a temporary measure, ever since he was appointed last summer. But good form, coupled with victory in the Copa del Rey, made it look like he was going to continue, only for Barcelona’s pivotally poor run of form to seemingly scupper that idea. They won what could prove to be his final game, however, through an 82nd minute Antoine Griezmann golazo.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Eibar La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.