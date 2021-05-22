Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid name starting lineups ahead of crucial clash

It’s been a long season in La Liga, but the final matchday is upon us. Atletico Madrid will be travelling to the Jose Zorrilla this evening to take on relegation-battling Real Valladolid. The title is in their hands; if they win, no matter what Real Madrid do against Villarreal, the title is theirs.

EL ONCE DEL ATLETI ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/KgpzGvRB0E — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 22, 2021

Atletico, courtesy of Luis Suarez’s late winner against Osasuna last weekend, are top of the table going into the final game of the season. They’re two points clear of Madrid, seven clear of Barcelona and nine clear of Sevilla. Valladolid are fighting for their lives. Pucela sit 19th, two points behind Elche and Huesca. They need to win and hope results go their way to survive.