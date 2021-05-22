Antoine Griezmann: Barcelona failed in big games in La Liga 2020/21

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann gave a frank assessment of why his side dramatically dropped out of the 2020/21 La Liga title race.

The French star netted a fantastic winning goal in their final day 1-0 win away at already relegated Eibar but Ronald Koeman‘s side had nothing left to play in the Basque Country.

La Blaugrana’s poor form in May meant Atletico Madrid were able to hold on and clinch their first league title since 2013 with Real Madrid ending the season in second place.

However, the former Los Rojiblancos hitman was in no mood for excuses in his post match interview claiming Barcelona failed a crucial points of the campaign.

“Our situation at the beginning of the season was not good”, he told reporters from Marca.

“However, we had an almost perfect 2021, but in truth, we failed in the big games.

“We are hurt, but we failed in those important games.

“Now we have to rest and see what things we can improve on to be a team that can win it all next year.

“We have to congratulate Atletico. I am very happy for them, for Cholo (Simeone) and Koke.”

Griezmann also hinted club president Joan Laporta has some big decisions to make over the coming weeks as the bulk of the squad head away on international duty at the European Championships and the Copa America.

Koeman and Lionel Messi‘s futures are likely to be the key issues for Laporta to resolve ahead of the new season with the Dutch coach under growing pressure and Messi declining to give any certainty on his willingness to sign a contract extension at the Camp Nou.

