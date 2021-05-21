Sergio Ramos returns to Real Madrid squad to face Villarreal

A hard-fought title race is coming down to the final day. Real Madrid host Villarreal at Valdebebas tomorrow evening while Atletico Madrid travel to Real Valladolid. If Atletico win, nothing Madrid do will matter. If Atletico drop points, and Madrid win, La Liga could be retained by Los Blancos.

It’s been a crazy season. Atletico were running away with the title before Christmas, only to fall back to earth afterwards. Madrid and Barcelona were in utter crisis for the first half of the season, only to get their act together in the second half. Barcelona have imploded on the final stretch, but Madrid have kept pace.

Madrid are two points behind Atletico heading into the final day, five clear of Barcelona and seven clear of Sevilla. Villarreal are also fighting for something. They want Europe, and currently sit seventh, just outside of the Europa League places.

Sergio Ramos, absent for so much of this season, especially the second half, returned to Madrid’s matchday squad for the decisive fixture. He hasn’t played since the second-leg of Madrid’s Champions League semi-final with Chelsea, a game Los Blancos lost and Ramos performed poorly in. His future is up in the air, with his contract set to expire this summer.