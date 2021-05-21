Rumours gathering Kylian Mbappe has reached an agreement with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains the great unknown, according to Diario AS. With Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s priority, renewed, Mbappe’s future could be in either Madrid or Paris, depending on who you believe. Bruno Satin, one of the most well-connected agents in French football, has spoken on the situation and revealed that information has reached him that Mbappe has reached an agreement with his long-time suitors Real Madrid.

Satin said that PSG won’t allow Mbappe to leave this summer, but will allow him to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 when his contract with the Parisian club expires. He said that Mbappe is in contact with Madrid, and that he has been for years. It’s always been the move he wanted.

The latest information coming out of Paris is that Mbappe has two conditions to sign a new deal with PSG; that the contract runs until 2023 rather than 2025 and that the club can guarantee a winning sporting project. An interesting summer is sure to be ahead.