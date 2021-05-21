Pau Torres, ready-made for Barcelona

Barcelona, in the midst of a well-publicised revolution of their playing squad, have turned their attention to Villarreal and La Roja starlet Pau Torres according to Mundo Deportivo. Eric Garcia’s free transfer from Manchester City is all-but-confirmed, but Barcelona also want to incorporate a left-footed centre-back to play alongside him for the future, with Pau the number-one target.

Pau has been playing at a high level for two seasons, playing practically every minute for his hometown club, Villarreal, and is a candidate to start for Spain at Euro 2020 alongside captain Sergio Ramos. Luis Enrique has been vocal in his admiration for the 24-year-old.

Barcelona like the way he brings the ball out from the back and his confidence and strength in making big challenges. His contract with Villarreal runs until 2024 and his release clause is €60m, a figure Barcelona couldn’t hope to pay in this climate. But in a summer of trades, Barcelona could find creative ways of doing a deal.