Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick not interested in Barcelona switch

Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick is not interested in replacing Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman this summer.

Flick will leave the Bavarian giants after their final game of the Bundesliga season this weekend with RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann confirmed as his replacement at the Allianz Arena.

That move is expected to trigger Flick replacing the departing German national team boss Joachim Low after Euro 2020 but Barcelona are rumoured to be considering him as a potential replacement for Koeman.

Koeman’s future is under real threat following Barcelona’s poor end to the 2020/21 season and he could be sacked before the start of the European Championships next month.

However, despite the speculation, Flick has indicated he is almost certain to replace Low in the top job in German football.

“It’s clear I have spoken with the DFB (German football federation,” he told his weekend press conference, as reported via Diario AS.

“Everyone knows what I think about the national team.

“But it is true that things always have to be solved and clarified.

“When everything is ready, I will be able to announce things quickly. But at the moment all my attention is focused on the game against Augsburg and then on my holidays.”

If Barcelona do fire Koeman before next season, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the current favourite to take over at the Camp Nou.