Ousmane Dembele’s future: Renew or leave Barcelona

One of the issues facing Barcelona heading into this crucial summer transfer window is trying to manage Ousmane Dembele’s future, note Marca. The club want to retain the Frenchman for the coming seasons, and have made him an offer to reflect that. Actually closing a deal, however, will be far from simple.

Barcelona have proposed a salary reduction, something not exclusive to Dembele. Joan Laporta needs to reduce the salary bill of the squad and most players will have to lower their salary. Dembele doesn’t like the offer presented to him and is considering his options. The club believe it to merited given how injury-hit his time has been since arriving in the summer of 2017 as the most expensive signing the club has ever made.

If Dembele accepts the offer, he’ll continue. If he doesn’t, he’ll be immediately put up for sale. Barcelona have no intention of allowing him to leave the club in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer when his contract expires. They hope, however, that he signs the deal and stays at Camp Nou. Dembele has flourished under Ronald Koeman this season, and has finally exhibited the qualities he was signed for four years ago.