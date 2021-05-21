Memphis Depay: Barcelona is not my only option in 2021

Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay has confirmed the La Liga giants are not the only club interested in signing him this summer.

The Dutch forward will leave Ligue 1 club Lyon when his contract expires there next month and he has already confirmed he will not be entering into talks over an extension.

However, despite the apparent certainty of his destination ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, the 27-year-old has hinted that his decision is not yet confirmed.

“I want to go to one of the two or three best clubs in the five major leagues”, he told an interview with L’Equipe, as reported by Marca.

“Where it will be, I do not know yet, but that is my goal.

“If I had the same statistics at PSG as at Lyon (20 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1), everyone in Europe would know about it.

“It would be the same if I had them in Manchester. So I’m going to have to show the three or four big European clubs that I can do it.

“They (Barcelona) have shown interest, but so have other clubs. Nothing has been decided yet.”

A possible Barcelona move for Depay is likely to be linked with Ronald Koeman‘s continuation as La Blaugrana coach next season, despite the player stating it is not.

Koeman is set for showdown talks with the club over the final year of his contract amid growing pressure on his position after their disastrous end to the league season.

If Koeman is retained by the club’s board, Depay looks certain to agree a move, but if the former Ajax coach is sacked, Barcelona may turn their attentions elsewhere.