Bayern Munich ahead of Barcelona in the Gini Wijnaldum race

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are rumoured to be in advance talks to sign Barcelona target Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The Dutch international looks certain to leave Liverpool when his contract at Anfield expires next month with his future set to be decided before Euro 2020.

Ronald Koeman was reported to be on the verge of completing a free transfer deal for his La Oranje compatriot but the situation now appears to have changed dramatically since the start of May.

According to reports from Diario AS, Wijnaldum’s agents are already in negotiations with the Bavarian superpowers and the 30-year-old prefers to a move to Germany over a La Liga switch.

If Barcelona do miss out on Wijnaldum the Catalans are expected to continue to pursue a low key transfer window ahead of the 2021/22 season with Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on their radar as free transfers alongside Lyon striker Memphis Depay.