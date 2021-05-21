Barcelona could sell Marc-Andre ter Stegen and sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mino Raiola has offered Gianluigi Donnarumma to Barcelona according to Diario AS and carried by Football Italia, but warned the Catalan club that the Milan goalkeeper will stay in Italy if his side finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Donnarumma’s current deal expires in June and Milan have offered the 22-year-old a new €8m-per-season contract, but Donnarumma and his agent have put negotiations on hold as he wants to play Champions League football next season.

Joan Laporta is a close friend of Raiola’s, and the super-agent has offered Barcelona’s president Donnarumma in part as a clever financial solution. It would enable Barcelona to put Marc-Andre ter Stegen, one of the most wanted goalkeepers in the European game, on the market and bring in some much-needed funds.

Raiola has, however, made it clear that Donnarumma will be staying put if Milan make it into the Champions League. The Rossoneri play the final game of the season at Atalanta on Sunday and need to win to finish in the top four for the first time since 2013. A draw or defeat could also confirm their qualification if Juventus fail to win at Bologna.