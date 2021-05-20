La Liga News

The Pucela Pact: Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo work together

The Pucela Pact is underway according to Marca. Real Valladolid need to beat Atletico Madrid and wait to see what Elche and Huesca do to stay in La Liga, while Real Madrid need Valladolid to win and for them to beat Villarreal to win the title. Ronaldo Nazario, Valladolid’s president and a man intimately tied to Madrid, knows this all too well.

Ronaldo Nazario, Brazil 2002

The trio of Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo were the principal protagonists of the Galactico project that Madrid famously ran in the early 2000s, and have retained a close relationship to this day. Zidane returned to the club as a coach during Florentino’s second term as president, as did Ronaldo as a club ambassador only to leave that role to become president of Valladolid.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Now, their interests are aligned. Florentino and Zidane, the latter of which coaching potentially his last-ever game as Madrid coach, need their Brazilian friend to inspire his team to a victory that will save Pucela from relegation as well as potentially handing Madrid the title. Diego Simeone’s Atletico, however, will take some beating.

Posted by

Tags Florentino Perez La Liga Real Madrid Real Valladolid Ronaldo Nazario Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.