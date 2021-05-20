The keys to winning next summer’s battle for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have secured their place in next season’s Champions League and with it, note Mundo Deportivo, the continuity of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian marksman has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga for months, but Dortmund’s capture of that all-important European place has made it more likely he’ll stay; but only for a year.

Dortmund are refusing to sell for below €180m this summer, but next summer there’s said to be a gentleman’s agreement in place to enable the Norwegian’s departure for a fee in the region of €75m. Both of La Liga’s giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, are tracking the situation very closely.

Manchester United seem to the best-placed English club to secure his signature, willing to part with the money needed to secure his transfer fee, signing-on fee and wage. Madrid’s number one target is Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, and will move to fighting for Haaland once the Frenchman is signed. Barcelona’s energy is going towards renewing Lionel Messi’s contract; only once that’s done will they look further afield.