Sergio Ramos is living decisive days according to Marca. The centre-back is determined to play a role in Real Madrid’s final game of the season against Villarreal and put himself in the reckoning for Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad. The 35-year-old has been questioned more than ever this season, and is facing an uncertain summer given his contract with Madrid, the club he’s played for since 2005, expires at the end of the season.

Suffering from an injury-hit campaign, Ramos forced a return against Chelsea in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final and it was a decision that backfired, in that Madrid lost and Ramos played poorly. What’s more, Nacho and Eder Militao have established themselves as a solid centre-back pairing. Breaking them up when the title’s at stake would be a big call from Zinedine Zidane.

David Alaba will be arriving in the Spanish capital on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer, and Ramos’ place in Madrid’s first-choice XI is no longer as unquestioned as it was 12 months ago. With La Roja, Luis Enrique also has a call to make. His relationship with Ramos has always been excellent, but he’s barely played in 2021 and Euro 2020 is at stake. In the likes of the recently-declared Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez and Pau Torres, Luis Enrique has options. Ramos needs to prove he’s still the man.