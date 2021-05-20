Sergio Aguero taking a 58% pay-cut to play for Barcelona

Sergio Aguero is expected to arrive in Barcelona soon according to Diario AS. The Argentine is thought to be the perfect complement to his close friend Lionel Messi, and given he’ll be arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City the club saw it as a no-brainer. His salary is expected to be €5m per season.

That’s a 58.3% reduction in salary compared to the €12m he earns at City, but the Argentine forward is arriving in Catalonia after a complicated season from a personal standpoint. He’s suffered injuries to both his thigh and his knee, not to mention a bout of covid-19, and has played just 682 minutes in 18 games, contributing four goals and an assist. The last time he didn’t hit double figures was his first season with Atletico Madrid.

Despite that, Aguero will always be considered a legend at City. He’s the club’s top scorer with 181 goals and scored the last-minute winning goal against QPR back in 2012 that earned the club the first league title of the modern era. Back in Spain, where his European career began, and beside his great friend Messi, he’s got a point to prove.